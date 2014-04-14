Basic Digital Photography

Hi there! If you’re looking for a budget point-and-shoot camera, the Canon PowerShot A1400 is a good choice.

The camera isn’t a fancy, decked out camera. It doesn’t have a fast lens, big image sensor or fantastic video. It also lacks connectivity options like Wi-Fi and GPS, which are increasingly standard in competitor’s products.

What the Canon PowerShot A1400 does do well, however, is to take some sharp images and it’s very easy to use. The camera also runs on AA batteries which is convenient if you’re stuck outside with no power source.

And of course, at its very low price, you can’t complain much about the lack of advanced features.

In this Canon PowerShot A1400 camera review, let’s take a look at the salient features of this camera.

1. Design and Construction

The Canon PowerShot A1400 measures a 2.4 x 3.7 x 1.2 inches (HWD). It’s kind of bulky when you compare it to other compact cameras which I’ve covered here.

The back of the camera has a 2.7 inch LCD 2.7 containing 230,000 dots. This isn’t very clear an LCD compared to other cameras which may boast 460,000 or 920,000 dot displays.

2. Optics

The Canon PowerShot A1400 is a 16 megapixel camera. That means it can shoot very high resolution images for printing large format (more on megapixels here).

The camera also has a 5x optical zoom lens, which is quite decent for zooming into extreme detail. The camera optics do not contain

optical image stabilization features, which means for those who tend to take shaky pictures may need the help of a tripod.

3. Controls

In terms of controls, the Canon PowerShot A1400 has very intuitive menus which allows you to access all you need.

There’s a large Help button which Canon built in to provide you with an online guide on the camera’s functions and photo shooting tips.

For more advanced users, the camera provides a Program Mode to allow you to adjust all sorts of things – metering, ISO, WB, focus range.

There’s also a Canon Eco mode which has improved power management to help you prolong the battery life.

4. Connectivity

The Canon PowerShot A1400, unfortunately, is pretty lacking int he connectivity department.

There is no Wi-Fi or GPS built into the camera like some of the fancier models out there. You’ll need to rely on the good old USB cable to transfer your pictures out into a computer.

5. Performance

The Canon PowerShot A1400 is anot a speedy camera. The camera can comfortably start and shoot in 2.1 seconds. If you put it into continuous drive mode, it takes about 1.4 seconds to capture each photo.

The issue with the Canon PowerShot A1400 is the image noise. Now, if you’re travelling on vacation with the kids, you may not worry so much about the image noise.

However, for photographers who want to to capture clear, extreme detail in their subjects, the image noise can be an issue.

6. Shortcomings

The downsides to the Canon PowerShot A1400 have been mentioned ealrier – it’s a little slow to start and shoot, it has noisy images and also does not have no optical zoom video capture.

Wrapping Up …

My findings on the Canon PowerShot A1400 are clear – it is very attractively priced at $100 and has easy-to-use, intuitive controls.

I think this camera suits photography newbies very well. For those looking to try out basic digital camera concepts and modes, this camera is a real steal at its price.

If, however, you want to do more professional work, then the Canon PowerShot A1400 is best kept as a backup camera. You should get a more advanced camera to shoot your main work.

That’s all I have for now. Until next time, have fun checking out the Canon PowerShot A1400!