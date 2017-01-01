Your Personal Guide To Digital Photography

Are you starting out in digital photography? If you are, it can seem a bit overwhelming at first.

You’re not sure which digital camera to buy – do you go for a point-and-shoot, a mirrorless compact, or a full-scale digital SLR?

How do you make sense of accessories like flash units, tripods, lenses and filters?

Or you may have problems editing, organizing or printing your digital photos. What software do you use? How do you edit your photos and add creative effects?

And perhaps you’ve been into photography for some time but never got the quality shots you wanted. How do you control shutter speed, aperture and ISO to get the best photo results? How do you shoot in low light or compose photos correctly?

Digital photography is a very rewarding hobby. However, it can also prove challenging – especially for beginners.

That’s why I started this website. To provide you with quality information on digital cameras and photography – minus the technical jargon.

You don’t need the latest fancy camera or accessories.

Just pick up a decent camera, apply some basic photography techniques and start shooting.

Over time, you’ll start taking better pictures than you ever did before.

And here’s how you can get started …

1. Read the Core Content

The best place to start is with the core content, which you see in the sidebar of every page. Each core content page dives into one aspect of digital photography to help you learn more about that topic.

There are currently seven of them, and I’m constantly adding new material as I help you in your journey into digital photography.

Here they are:

1. Buying A Digital Camera

2. Shooting Photos

3. Editing Photos

4. Sharing Photos

5. Photo Software

6. Product Reviews

7. Tips and Tricks

2. Check Out the Best of the Blog

As I said above, I’ve written almost 20 articles on this blog, so if you just go through the core content, you’re missing out on some of my best and most popular stuff.

Here are a few examples:

And remember, if all this feels like too much, just take it one step at a time. You can also drop me a note or sign up for my newsletter and get started that way.

I hope you enjoy the site!

All the best,

Gary

